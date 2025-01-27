Prince Andrew risks losing major honour amid feud with King Charles

Prince Andrew is reportedly on a risk to lose a major Royal honour amid his ongoing feud with King Charles.

According to a latest report, the monarch has grown weary of his “disgraced” brother’s scandals, which have so far tarnished image of the Royal family.

A report by OK! Magazine has revealed that Charles has "purposefully iced him out” after his links to alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo were exposed.

Andrew’s spy scandal is the latest in a string of his controversies, including his ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of rape by Virginia Giuffre, following which he his royal titles and duties.

Now, the Duke of York is at the verge of losing another Royal honour, as predicted by royal expert Hilary Fordwich.

She said, "Prince Andrew has brought shame on the royal family, which is exasperating for his brother the king, who is thought to view his brother as ‘at best gullible, at worst grubby.’”

"Prince Andrew’s unsavory associations are extremely disconcerting to the king," she continued.

"There are those who advocate that, in addition to losing all his military honorary titles, the king’s feckless brother should lose the Order of the Garter if it is proven he has been involved in activities which have resulted in breaches of British National Security."