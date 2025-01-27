 
Geo News

Prince Andrew risks losing major honour amid feud with King Charles

Prince Andrew was recently sparked controversy after his links to Chinese spy were exposed

By
Web Desk
|

January 27, 2025

Prince Andrew risks losing major honour amid feud with King Charles
Prince Andrew risks losing major honour amid feud with King Charles

Prince Andrew is reportedly on a risk to lose a major Royal honour amid his ongoing feud with King Charles.

According to a latest report, the monarch has grown weary of his “disgraced” brother’s scandals, which have so far tarnished image of the Royal family.

A report by OK! Magazine has revealed that Charles has "purposefully iced him out” after his links to alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo were exposed.

Andrew’s spy scandal is the latest in a string of his controversies, including his ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of rape by Virginia Giuffre, following which he his royal titles and duties.

Now, the Duke of York is at the verge of losing another Royal honour, as predicted by royal expert Hilary Fordwich.

She said, "Prince Andrew has brought shame on the royal family, which is exasperating for his brother the king, who is thought to view his brother as ‘at best gullible, at worst grubby.’”

"Prince Andrew’s unsavory associations are extremely disconcerting to the king," she continued. 

"There are those who advocate that, in addition to losing all his military honorary titles, the king’s feckless brother should lose the Order of the Garter if it is proven he has been involved in activities which have resulted in breaches of British National Security."

‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery video
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?