King Charles, Prince William plan big move as Prince Harry deportation looms

King Charles and Prince William are gearing up for big move amid rumours Prince Harry would be deported from the U.S. after Donald Trump’s election win, as per recent reports.

According to Daily Beast, the monarch and the Prince of Wales are planning a visit to the US in 2026 to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and strengthen ties with Trump.

The report said their visit could coincide with the soccer World Cup in the US as William is a big soccer fan and patron of Britain’s Football Association.

According to a senior UK government source, the King and William wants to have “special relationship” with Trump’s government despite his dislike for Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Speaking with The Times, the source said, “Donald Trump has a clear affinity for the royal family. He had a great relationship with the late Queen, recently met Prince William and has spoken highly of King Charles. A royal tour to the U.S. would help reinforce the ‘special relationship.’”

Another insider added, “Playing up to his pro-monarchist tendencies is one of a number of important ways we can exert our soft power.”

“You saw that during his first administration and can expect to see it again.”

This comes after a report by New York Post revealed that a conservative group wants Trump to reveal Harry's US immigration file so that everyone would know if the Duke lied about his past drug use when moving from the UK to the US.

Nile Gardiner, who directs Heritage’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, said, “I’ll be urging the president to release Prince Harry’s immigration records and the president does have that legal authority to do that.”

“It’s important because this is an issue of the rule of law, transparency and accountability. No one should be above the law.

“Donald Trump is ushering in a new era of strict border control enforcement, and you know, Prince Harry should be held fully to account as he has admitted to extensive illegal drug use. My firm expectation is that action will be taken.”