Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward fill Meghan Markle, Harry's positions in royal family

Prince Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie have filled the positions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the royal family, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to the Daily Express, royal expert Charles Rae said King Charles had previously hoped to include Meghan and Harry in the main royal line-up, taking on engagements on his behalf.

However, he claimed, "Their positions have been filled with great ease by Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex.”

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, per the Daily Express, Rae continued: "One thing that is a pity is that if the fallout had not happened, then Harry and Meghan would have been cornerstones in the new slimmed-down monarchy.”

"I think it was always the wish for the Royal Family to have the Sussexes play a key role."

Charles Rae predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan's repeated swipes at the institution will likely not have a lasting effect.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020 and moved to US.

Moreover, since King Charles ascended the throne, the monarch has heavily relied on Princess Anne and Prince Edward, alongside Duchess Sophie.

Prince Edward and Princess Anne were also made Counsellors of State later last year.