Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce's major win

Taylor Swift, a mega pop star, was spotted cheering for boyfriend Travis Kelce after Kansas City secured the AFC Championship.

He stepped onto the stage alongside Patrick Mahomes as well as their coach, Andy Reid after they defeated the Buffalo Bills, successfully securing their place in the 2025 Super Bowl.

Swift beamed as he took on a celebratory speech alongside his mother, Donna Kelce on 26 January.

After expressing gratitude towards their fans and appreciating being able to “play in front of Arrowhead Stadium like this every single AFC Championship”, the tight end broke out into song, much to the audience’s surprise.

"Hey, before you guys get out of here,” began Kelce before he started to belt the chorus to KC & The Sunshine Band’s Get Down Tonight.

He also got the audience to sing along, putting his hand up to his ear in expectation to hear them sing the chorus.

Mahomes expressed his gratitude after the win as well, thanking their fans for being “loud and proud”, adding, "We love you, Chiefs Kingdom.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted covered in confetti as they shared an embrace on the field after the trophy was presented.