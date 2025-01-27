 
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend draws comparisons with Meghan Markle after court victory

Prince Harry dated her more than a decade ago after Princess Eugenie introduced them

January 27, 2025

Prince Harry's "victory" against NGN newspapers group has not elicited public response from the royal family, friends and relatives but royal fans have showed great interest in knowing what Harry's relatives, friends and supporters might be thinking of the development.  

They have been left disappointed to witness a deafening silence both in the US and the UK from the people who mattered in the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

King Charles and Prince William's supporters often blame Meghan Markle for the situation Harry's has found himself in and it's in common knowledge that the Prince of Wales had opposed his younger brother's decision to marry the former US actress. 

Most of William's loyalists are of the view that had Harry listened to his brother, he would have been in much better position in the family.

They think that Meghan Markle was never capable of giving royal family the kind of respect Britons expected from her.

Some people objected to how Meghan mentioned Queen Elizabeth in her Netflix documentary.

As some people blame every thing bad that happened to Harry on Meghan, majority of them keep following his former girlfriend Cressida Bonas on social  media.

The actress and model was introduced to Prince Harry by his cousin Princess Eugenie in 2012. The couple was reported to have separated amicably in 2014. She was a guest at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

Bonas' reaction Queen Elizabeth's death had sent royal fans into frenzy  , forcing them to draw comparison between her and Meghan.

"We were so blessed to have you as our queen. Thank you," Bonas had written while sharing the queen's photo.

Many royal fans believe that Harry would have his family's support if he had decided to marry Cressida Bonas.

A few days after Harry win over the NGN newspaper group, Bonas shared an Instagram post but avoided commenting on his legal battle.



