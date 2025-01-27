Nine Inch Nails join exciting lineup amid tour preparations

Nine Inch Nails are now set to co-headline the NOS Alive festival alongside Kings of Leon on July 12, 2025.

Recently Sam Fender and Bright Eyes were also added to the lineup who joined the list of other artists who would be taking the stage, including Olivia Rodrigo, Amyl and The Sniffers, FINNEAS, Barry Can't Swim, Artemas, Benson Boone, CMAT, girl in red, Glass Animals, Future Islands, Mark Ambor, Noah Kahan, St. Vincent, The Teskey Brothers and The Backseat Lovers.

This comes amid the iconic industrial metal band’s announcement that they would be hitting the road for their Peel It Back world tour in the month of June, 2025.

With a now edited caption on their Instagram account, as their NOS Alive performance comes amid their tour plans that stretch till September, Trent Reznor and his band would be taking the stage after an almost three year long hiatus.

“Since some dates and information about our world tour have leaked, we are confirming that yes we will be touring and will provide more details soon,” the duo, that comprises of Reznor and his collaborator, Atticus Ross, wrote.

Nine Inch Nails then mentioned, “We are all watching the devastation that is unfolding in California and have paused our announcement while people try to deal with all that is happening.”