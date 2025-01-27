Matthew McConaughey goes through major transformation

Matthew McConaughey, an American actor, went through a transformation to take on a role in the new Super Bowl commercial from Uber Eats.

At the start, the Oscar winner confidently makes his way to the mirror that features a picture of Mike Ditka, the Chicago Bears’ former coach.

The actor stands looking almost identical to the coach with his hair slicked back, a noteworthy mustache, and a Bears crewneck.

He then begins practising saying lines like “the Bears” before critiquing himself that, “Sounds good but not the man.”

After giving it several more tries, the True Detective star finally gets it right, and congratulates himself by putting on a pair of sunglasses.

The clip concludes with “Uber Eats 02.09.25” flashing across the screen.

In another teaser shared on 27 January, he is immersed in solving a conspiracy theory.

The full Super Bowl commercial from Uber Eats will be airing during the Big Game on 9 February.

According to a press release, the commercial will explore the scheme that football was only invented so people could sell food.

The previous year's commercial included major names such as David and Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Usher.