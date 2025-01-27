Writer who penned scathing article about Prince Harry, Meghan, speaks out

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently targeted by a scathing article published in Vanity Fair. Now, the journalist who penned the "hit piece" is sharing further thoughts on the couple’s efforts to “make the world a better place.”

Alluding to Harry and Meghan’s charitable efforts through Archewell Foundation and their foray into the entertainment industry, Vanity Fair writer Anna Peele said in a TikTok video: “They seem to genuinely want to make the world a better place, but we’re not sure exactly what that means yet.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the docuseries Harry & Meghan, Polo, and With Love, Meghan, as part of their deal with Netflix. They also had a deal with Spotify, through which Meghan released her podcast Archetypes. However, that deal later fell though.

Talking about the Sussexes' deal with Spotify, Peele said: “They had amazing ideas that were scuttled by various issues including how they would be perceived, their personal safety, and issues within Spotify.”

Through Archewell Productions, Harry also released his memoir Spare, which included many explosive claims of mistreatment at the hands of the royals.

“Spare laid bare all of the issues and resentments that Harry seemed to be feeling about his brother and his father,” Peele said of the book.