Evidence shows Jennifer Lopez not completely over Ben Affleck

Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck got married in July 2020 after the celebrity couple rekindled a romance almost 20 years after they first got together.

The couple announced their matrimony in a newsletter from Lopez revealing that they flew to the desert city in Nevada to gain a marriage license and wed at a chapel.

"Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted," Lopez said in the newsletter after the wedding.

Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024 and the couple settled their divorce and are now legally divorced.

Shortly after she filed for divorce, rumors started swirling that Jennifer Lopez is dating Hollywood star Kevin Costner.

Multiple reports suggested that she's not single anymore and the singer has moved from Ben Affleck.

But a look at her Instagram tells another story.

The "On the Floor" singer , who has 249 million followers on Instagram, has yet to remove all the signs that could remind her and her fans of the singer's love for and marriage to Ben Affleck.

Story is that Jennifer Lopez's Insta post which she used to hint at her marriage to Affleck is still available on the platform.

The post featuring her picture was posted on the day when it was announced that she got married to the love of her life.

If presence of such a post on her page means anything, the singer is either single or she is not completely over Ben Affleck.







