Prince William to hold major meeting after an emotional Holocaust service

Prince William is set for a major meeting following a very busy day.

The Prince of Wales is set to hold a private meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer today, January 27, 2025, as confirmed by Mirror.

The outlet reported that the meeting between William and Keir, which is part of royal tradition, is expected to remain confidential with all the discussions kept under wraps.

However, this meeting will be after a busy day for Prince William with a series of important engagements including leading the nation in commemorations for Holocaust Memorial Day.

Future King will give a reading at a special service in London, which will be attended by Holocaust survivors, dignitaries, and guests from around the world.

Moreover, this year’s event is reportedly significant as it marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia.

The theme of Prince of Wales’ speech is reported to be “For a better future” and it will honour the lives lost during Holocaust and other genocides.

Additionally, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales will also join her husband at the event, and is also expected to take part in the solemn occasion.

King Charles on the other hand is visiting the Auschwitz-Birkenau site in Poland, making history as the first British monarch to do so.