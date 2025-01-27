Taylor Swift drops another major clue about 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift has once again sparked excitement among fans.

While fans have been desperately waiting for the Reputation (Taylor's Version) album, Swift shared a subtle hint towards the album release.

On January 26, Swift attended the AFC Championship game to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The Blank Space crooner turned heads during her appearance with her stunning look, donning a stylish Louis Vuitton outfit, including red tights, a black pleated miniskirt, and matching accessories worth thousands.

However, her unique 18K gold Ancient Greek coin pendant necklace designed by Steven Batelle, caught everyone’s attention in particular.

The unique piece of accessory featured a snake design, which hints at Reputation (Taylor's Version), which is known for its snake theme.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after several hints dropped by Swift, including her new snake catsuit on her Eras Tour and other references to Reputation.

Additionally, at the game Taylor Swift cheered for Travis Kelce as his team defeated the Buffalo Bills, successfully securing their place in the 2025 Super Bowl.