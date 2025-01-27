 
Selena Gomez explains why she deleted her 'crying video'

Why was Selena Gomez crying in her now deleted video?

Web Desk
January 27, 2025

Selena Gomez was seen crying in a video related to the deportation of Mexicans under President Trump's policy. 

The singer, who has Mexican heritage, later deleted the video after she was attacked online for supporting what her critics say illegal immigration.

Shortly after removing the video which she had posted to her Instagram story, the singer gave the reason she had to delete the clip.

"Apparently it's not ok to show empathy for people," she said in he next story.

This is not the first time she’s spoken on this matter. In 2019, Selena Gomez produced a Netflix documentary titled “Living Undocumented” chronicling the lives of undocumented families in the United States. She also speaks on her grandparents being Mexican immigrants. 

