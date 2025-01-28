Justin Baldoni accuses Blake Lively of ‘doctoring' text messages

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer says Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds cannot keep him quiet for a long time.



Speaking to TMZ, Bryan Freedman says Lively pick and chose information for The NY Times hit piece against Baldoni and he is determined to do the opposite.

Justin's attorney Bryan Freedman tells the outlet: "We will not be selective, we will not cherry pick and we will not doctor text messages."

Freedman adds: "Both Ms. Lively and Mr. Reynolds do not yet understand that there isn’t one rule for them and one rule for everybody else. If they want to unethically gag the truth by threatening to wield their power in Hollywood, we will fight it every step of the way."

This comes as both Lively and Reynolds obtained a gag order against Freedman during their court trial.