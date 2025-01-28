Rachael Kirkconnell sets record straight on Matt James rumoured reunion

Rachael Kirkconnell has denied stepping out with her ex Matt James ever since their split.

Rachael came across an Instagram post by a celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi that shared a fan-submitted claim on Sunday, which read, “Just left my apartment in kips bay and walked past matt james and rachael kirkconnell.”

In response, Rachael left a comment saying, “hmm wasn’t me lol,” to which the gossip account, replied, "ok just checking."

The reunion rumour emerged over a week after Matt announced that he and Rachael had parted ways after four years together.

“Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts,” he wrote. “Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord [heartbroken emoji]”

Kirkconnell has yet to release a statement on the breakup. However, James' announcement was a surprise to The Bachelor alum, per her claim via comments on her most recent Instagram post.