Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song recall their first ever link up

The couple are parents to two sons, Dakota, 3, and Carson, 2

January 28, 2025

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin flashed back to their first meet-up when they did not get along.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan published on Monday, January 27, the couple opened up about their relationship and discussed their future plan, as a couple.

During the conversation Song, 36, and Culkin, 44, recalled their first meet up which occurred due to their mutual friend Seth Greens.

At the time Culkin tried to make a joke about Green and Song's sitcom Dads to get cancelled which did not go as Culkin expected.

“He was trying to be funny about our show being canceled and I was not having it,” Song shared, while Culkin mentioned, "She was thoroughly unimpressed by me is what I will say."

The couple met again after three years on the set of Changeland as Green casted both of them in his film, during the shoot Culkin and Song grew closer to each other.

“I saw this person he put out there—it was a product of this armor that he’s put on to protect himself," Song said of Culkin. “But I could see that that wasn’t really who he was; I could see these glimpses of this really interesting, very sensitive, very intelligent, artistic person that he doesn’t really let show.”

It is pertinent to mention that the couple got engaged in 2022 and share two sons, Dakota, 3, and Carson, 2. 

