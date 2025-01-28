Expert reveals if Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni Trial will get televised

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are getting close to their upcoming trial following her sexual harassment claims against her It Ends With Us costar-director and Baldoni's countersuit over defamation.

Lively and Baldoni’s legal teams are preparing for a February 3 pretrial hearing—which was previously scheduled on February 12.

In the meantime, legal expert Gregory Doll—a lawyer and partner at Doll Amir & Eley in Los Angeles who is not representing either party—is opening the lid on whether the upcoming $400 million trial could be televised as Baldoni locks horns with Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and their publicist.

“By filing in federal court, they foreclosed the possibility that there will be any cameras in the proceedings,” Doll told People Magazine, noting that the It Ends With Us stars' legal battle will be unfolding in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Doll also answered other burning questions, like not seeing a trial taking place before 2026.

Doll doesn’t foresee a trial until 2026. “I would put 90% odds you're not going to see anything in 2025,” he estimated.

More information will likely come out during the February 3 pretrial hearing, set by Lewis Liman—the judge overseeing the case.

The pretrial conference meeting will also decipher how many witnesses each side expects to depose as well as the timeline and length of the potential trial, the publication reported.

The legal expert sees a possibility that Lively and Baldoni might have to see each other.

“Typically the parties themselves — meaning Blake Lively and Baldoni — would not need to show up in person at those, but the lawyers need to show up,” Doll explained.

On a concluding note, Doll also saw chances of a pretrial settlement.

“Ninety-two percent of all civil cases settle so odds are overwhelmingly that the case will settle,” he said, noting that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s 2022 defamation trial was the one such “rare exception.”

For those unversed, the legal battle began with Baldoni filing a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, which first published Lively’s sexual harassment allegations.

Lively then filed a formal lawsuit against Baldoni, two colleagues at his production company Wayfarer as well as his publicists—to which, Baldoni countersued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist.

Baldoni's countersuit claims that Lively was the one to smear him and that she plotted to take control of the film and its promotion.