Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift celebrate post-game championship feeling 'special': Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all set for the 2025 Super Bowl

The 35-year-old crooner celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs win against the Buffalo Bills with Kelce and their close ones as the team landed their sport for the upcoming game.

As per a report by People, an insider told the outlet that Swift, Kelce and his loved ones at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City had mixed up emotions during the playoff on January 26.

"It was an anxious game and the most incredible feeling that they won," the source said of the couple.

"They had friends and family at the game last night. It all felt very special,” the tipster continued.

"If there is anyone that knows that incredible feeling after you've been intensely focused on a goal, it's Taylor. They love their football family,” the bird chirped.