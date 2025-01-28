Snoop Dogg responds to 'hate' received after Trump Inauguration performance

Snoop Dogg has broken his silence on the criticism he received for his appearance at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

The rapper, 53, reacted to the backlash via an Instagram video he filmed in his car.

“For all the hate, I’m going to answer with love,” said Snoop in the video before he took a hit from what appeared to be a blunt.

“Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool. I’m together. Still a Black man. Still 100% Black. All out ’til you ball out or ’til you fall out.”

His video message came a day after he addressed the backlash on a podcast.

“You ‘gon deal with hate when you get to the top, no matter who you are… Me, personally, I answer it with success and love. That’s my answer to any hate and negativity that comes my way, ’cause it’s the strongest force that can beat it," he said on R&B Money Podcast.

Snoop was among the performers at the Crypto Ball in Washington, D.C. on January 17, including Rick Ross and Soulja Boy. Additionally, Nelly also played at the Liberty Ball on Monday, January 20.

However, the That Tree rapper was once a big-time Trump critic back in September 2018.

“I tell them straight up motherf*****,” the rapper said on DJ Suss One’s SiriusXM show, referring to Trump's supporters. "If you like that n****, you motherf***** racist. F*** you, and f*** him.”

Snoop then explained that the President “drew the lines,” causing tension between people of different racial and socioeconomic backgrounds.

“Before him, there were no lines. Everybody was everybody, we respected everything; we didn’t trip,” he said. “But n****, when you drew the line, n**** started pointing mother****** out… f*** you n****.”

Snoop also took a dig at Kanye West for publicly supporting Trump.

“Kanye too," he began. "Don’t forget about him too. “F*** him too. I’m going throw him in the bag too because he right with them motherf******."