Prince Harry's controversies deprive Prince William of special honour

Prince Harry’s past antics cost his brother, Prince William, and Royal cousins of special honour, a new report has revealed.

The Royal Mint reportedly had plans to release commemorative coins honouring Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren in 2012, however, the plans were later rejected.

They cited concerns over some of the Royal family members not having an "entirely positive public profiles,” as per a report by The Express.

The coins were to honour William and Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

Documents obtained through freedom of information laws by Sunday Mail revealed that committee members felt the proposal would invite trolls and would be criticized.

According to a Royal biographer, the main reason behind The Royal Mint not going ahead with the proposal was Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Some of his past controversies included him wearing a German Second World War uniform to a costume party and his controversial photograph sans clothes that went viral in 2012.

"Prince Harry was certainly having a bad press at the time,” royal biographer Andrew Lownie said, as per the publication.

"Having said that, I think producing a coin to commemorate the grandchildren of the [late] Queen is ridiculous. This should all be about the monarchy.

“I don't think people would have rushed out and bought the coins."