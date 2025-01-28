Neil Gaiman losing work amid sexual misconduct allegations

Neil Gaiman has been dropped by his comic book publisher in the wake of multiple sexual assault claims against him.

The fantasy author, 64, will no longer be publishing with Dark Horse Comics, per an official announcement by the company.

“Dark Horse takes seriously the allegations against Neil Gaiman and we are no longer publishing his works,” the Oregon-based company wrote on January 24.

An eighth adaptation of the author's 2005 novel Anansi Boys has also been cancelled.

Moreover, Gaiman also stepped down from the production of the third season of Prime Video’s Good Omens adaptation, which will now conclude with a single 90-minute episode, Variety reported.

Disney’s The Graveyard Book, a film adaptation of Gaiman’s 2008 book, also took the hit and has been paused.

Netflix’s Dead Boy Detectives, co-created by Gaiman, has been canceled.

Netflix will still release the second season of The Sandman per the schedule, the outlet added.

On January 14, the day after Vulture published claims of his son's babysitter Scarlett Pavlovich, Gaiman released a lengthy statement on his website, saying he watched the news of the allegations "with horror and dismay."

"As I read through this latest collection of accounts, there are moments I half-recognize and moments I don't, descriptions of things that happened sitting beside things that emphatically did not happen," he wrote in part.

"I'm far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever... At the time I was in those relationships, they seemed positive and happy on both sides."

The Vulture report came about six months after the author was first accused of sexual assault in July 2023 by five different women in six episodes of British podcast Master.