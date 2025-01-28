Rihanna to take major step for beau A$AP Rocky amid L.A. trial

Rihanna is reportedly weighing the decision to attend the Los Angeles criminal trial of her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, to show her support.

According to sources cited by TMZ, the trial, which began last week, sees Rocky, also 36, facing two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

The charges stem from allegations that he fired at A$AP Relli, a former friend, in Hollywood in 2021. Rocky has pleaded not guilty.

As per Daily Mail’s claims, Jury selection for the case prominently featured Rihanna, as potential jurors were asked whether they were fans of the singer or had purchased items from her Fenty brand.

Despite speculation, sources suggest that the Grammy-winning artist, who shares two children with Rocky, RZA, and Riot Rose, was unlikely to appear in court early this week, but may do so later.

Moreover, opening statements which began Friday after a jury of 12, alongside four alternates, were sworn in.

Meanwhile, prosecutors allege that Rocky fired multiple shots at Ephron, who claims he was grazed on his knuckles.

As per the outlet’s reports, Rocky’s defense contends that he used a starter pistol as a prop and did not commit any crime.

Furthermore, the trial, which has sparked discussions about celebrity influence in court, continues, with Rocky facing a possible 24-year prison sentence if convicted.