Meghan Markle set to make big move amid smear campaign

Meghan Markle is planning a strategy to respond to Vanity Fair’s recent accusations about her and Prince Harry, a new report has revealed.

A former unnamed staffer has detailed accounts of bullying at the hands of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in the magazine’s article, including claims that Harry has not been able to make any friends since moving to the U.S.

The Duchess has been accused of being “cold and withholding” towards her employees, with the staffer claiming that she took the idea of her Archetypes podcast from another employee.

They also claimed that Harry has not been able to befriend anyone since leaving the Royal family in 2020.

While Meghan is disturbed and upset over the bullying allegations, an insider told Heat Magazine that the narrative Harry is “lost, henpecked wimp with no friends in America is also hideously offensive” to the former actor.

“Right now, they’re sitting down with their team to figure out a strategy and how to fight back. Meghan is understandably infuriated by the unnamed staffer who’s accusing her of bullying, yet again, and that’s probably the most touchy area of all,” they told the publication.

“But this narrative that Harry is a lost, henpecked wimp with no friends in America is also hideously offensive, as is the claim that Meghan’s been looking to cash in with a tell-all book – something they’ve consistently denied for years now,” the insider added.