BTS' Jin and J-Hope address fans for Lunar New Year

Jin and J-Hope shared a video on the BTS YouTube channel recently, greeting fans, also known as ARMYs, on Lunar New Year.

In a video titled '2025 Lunar New Year Greeting,' both stars appeared in a traditional attire to share wholehearted messages for their fans.

Jin, 32, greeted “The year 2025, the Year of the Snake, has arrived. Thank you all for your hard work last year. As much as we received love from ARMY, I’m striving to show even better sides of myself this year. I hope you all have happy times with me.”

J-Hope, shared his sentiments as well after Jin and said, “I hope this year is one where all your wishes come true, ARMY. My first wish is for your health. I hope you always stay healthy. These days, I’m counting the days until I can meet the ARMY members I haven’t seen in a while.”

Since completing their mandatory military enlistments. Jin has released his debut solo album Happy in November last year making records on official charts.

Earlier, he also unveiled an OST Close to You for the TV drama When the Stars Gossip. The variety show Run Jin is also on the singer’s schedule.

J-Hope on the other hand is preparing for his first solo world tour, J-hope Tour: HOPE ON THE STAGE, starting in February in Seoul.

The tour has 31 performances planned across 15 cities, including North America, Osaka, Manila and Saitama.

The K-pop powerhouse is expected to regroup in 2025, after the remaining members complete their military enlistments.