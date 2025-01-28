Lady Louise follows in Queen Elizabeth footsteps with major move

Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is being praised after she made a key decision to follow in her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps.

The 21-year-old pursuing a career in the Armed Forces at St Andrews University has expressed her desire to turn her passion into a full-time career.

Speaking with The Mirror, BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond noted that Lady Louise seems to be taking after her grandmother's military spirit.

“I think there is quite a lot of her grandmother in Lady Louise. Elizabeth was champing at the bit to do her military service, but by the time she was old enough to join up, the war was almost over," Bond continued.

"Nevertheless, her time in the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) gave her a taste of military life – and she really enjoyed it. The papers dubbed her Princess Auto Mechanic. And for the rest of her life, she boasted that she knew her way around an engine."

Bond then said of Louise, "She is said to have loved every minute of her time as an officer cadet and is keen to turn it into a full-time career. So she’s clearly taking more after her grandmother than her father, who quit his training as a royal Marine and tried a career in the arts instead."

The expert went on to note that Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have given Louise the liberty to make decisions for her future.

"Edward and Sophie are keen that Louise and James should choose their own career paths," Bond revealed.

"Sophie has said that she has brought them up to expect that they will have to pay their own way and make their own careers but I’m sure that if in the years to come, if cousin William needs a few extra hands to the pump at any stage, Louise and James will be willing to help."