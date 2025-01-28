Kate Middleton makes huge move towards Prince Harry for reconciliation

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton have made a major step in the right direction, when it comes to reconciliation it appears.

The news has been brought forward by an inside source that is close to Life & Style magazine.

This insider spoke rather candidly following the LA wildfires that have claimed lives in the 20’s and 30’s at this point.

However, when news of it initially spread, its being reported that “Most of Harry’s family checked in.”

And even “Princess Kate was in touch on behalf of her and William — which is huge,” the source explained, given their family rift that’s been ongoing for years now.

The same source said that the effort isn’t one sided either because its been a couple of months since Prince Harry has been making moves towards his family as well.

So “it’s no secret Harry has been putting out feelers to end the rift”.

Its also being reported that, “Harry and Meghan were incredibly touched by Kate’s gesture,” too.

Where Kate’s concerned, the source explains, “For her, life is too short to keep on carrying grudges,” and “the feeling is, the royals may now be willing to put their bitter feud with Harry and Meghan to an end, once and for all.”