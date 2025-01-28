Justin Baldoni late night voice message 'leaked'

Justin Baldoni late night voice message Justin Baldoni late night 'leaked'

The latest leak appears to add more drama to the It Ends With Us controversy, as Justin Baldoni was heard saying he is "far from perfect and is a flawed man."



TMZ first posted the voice message of the lead star, which he sent to Blake Lively during the production after his apparently tepid response to the latter's changes to the iconic rooftop scene.

"I'm really sorry, I ****** up," he was heard saying in a nearly seven-minute long voice note as he accused the Green Lantern actress in his lawsuit of fully rewriting the scene after he agreed to open to some changes.

"Man, reading the second part of your message, my heart sank, and I'm really sorry. I, for sure, fell short, and you worked really hard on that."

"I feel really grateful that you feel safe enough to tell me that that's how you feel and share that with me. That is a fail on my part," the actress Emily Baldoni's husband added.

"I am far from perfect. I'm a very flawed man, as my wife will attest….but I will always apologize and then find my way back to center. That is one thing I can assure you of. And I'm sorry I made you feel that way, that must have felt terrible," he concluded.

In the meantime, the Associated Press reported the trial will go on floors in New York on March 9, 2026.