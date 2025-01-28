Kate Middleton meets a major wakeup call: ‘Her change is forever and permanent'

Kate Middleton’s long term changes, and personality shifts since announcing her cancer diagnosis have just come under the microscope, with an expert pointing them all out.

Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl did the honors here and spoke to The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show about this.

She noted these changes by saying, “She did a lot of running up and down the country, juggling that with the three children doing the overseas tours,” before her cancer diagnosis.

So “People would be quite surprised to learn just how hands on William and Catherine are as parents,” with that past.

But Ms Nicholl claimed, “I think this is just, well, it's a wake up call, isn't it? This is a real reality check for her.”

She even admitted, “it's a case of what Kensington Palace are describing as a very gradual return to work that's very much on her terms. And I think that's how it should be,” she also noted before signing off.

For those unversed, it’s only been a few months since Kate released a video to social media announcing that she is now in remission and has gotten done with her preventative chemo therapy, for a cancer that is yet to be disclosed.