Kate Middleton's cancer retreat manor: Everything to know

Everything to know about the manor Kate Middleton lived in during her cancer treatment has just been brought forward.

This manor, boasting an 18-acre property line is almost £4.7 million, according to The Sun.

It has an outdoor pool, a tennis court, and even a disco room, according to her mother, who owns the abode alongside her father Michael Middleton.

This pad is in the countryside, in Berkshire and is called Bucklebury Manor. It was first bought in 2012, and has seven bedrooms, five reception rooms, and that includes the drawing room, library,

It is a 45 minute drive from Adelaide Cottage where the royal couple live full-time with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Ms Ingrid Seward explained everything about this property and shared her findings with The Sun.

Reportedly, “The Middleton house is gorgeous. I think it is an old manor house,” she said.

“It's got a lot of grounds. I think it's got its own stream going through it.

“Tennis courts, I mean, typically Middleton. They’ve made it absolutely gorgeous,” so “Bucklebury is a really, really pretty place to be,” Ms Seward also noted.

Not to mention, “It's got great avenues of oak trees, so yes, I can imagine that Kate would have a great time there, and she's got her mum to look after her as well.”

“The Middletons are very, a very tight knit family, and they all seem to support each other, which is how Kate was brought up, which is probably why she's so stable and able to deal with whatever life throws at her, and I think they all get together, and they play games like a very old fashioned family they've got.”

“They play tennis. They swim. They're very, very sporty, but of course Kate wouldn't have been able to be very sporty, so I think she just would have played a lot of sort of family games and been in the bosom of the family, and I think we saw a bit of it in the video that Kate and William put out last summer.”

“I think that is very much Kate's home life which she's, you know, tried to recreate in her own life.”