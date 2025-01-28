Taylor Swift gets dose of 'You Neet to Calm Down' from Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift clearly needed someone to calm her down during the NFL playoffs.

The 14-time Grammy winner was there to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship win, which secured them a spot in the 2025 Super Bowl.

While Taylor has been stressed during the postseason games, her close friend Brittany Mahomes brought the Lover hitmaker’s famous song You Need to Calm Down energy.

Brittany, who was at the games to cheer for her husband football quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, made sure to calm down Taylor.

In a video shared on X (Formerly Twitter), Taylor can be seen standing on the field with Brittany and Travis’ mom Donna Kelce. Taylor tells Brittany, “You kept me so calm the last couple weeks.”

She revealed that Brittany kept on texting her, reminding, “it's gonna be okay.”

Moreover, the duo reflected on the game with Brittany saying, “What a game,” to which Taylor replied, “My heart was in my throat.”

The mother of three children added, “I was literally up there pumping, stressing.”