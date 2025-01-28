Prince William visits his private estate sans Kate Middleton

Prince William on Tuesday highlighted the efforts being made at of one of the royal properties to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The Prince of Wales Instagram account shared multiple pictures of William visiting Lower Blakemere Farm in Hereford.

“Net zero” means balancing the greenhouse gases we produce with the amount we remove from the atmosphere. Farmers are absolutely key to achieving this," read the caption that accompanied William's post.

It added, "Lower Blakemere Farm in Hereford is working towards net zero through regenerative farming. By restoring the land and embracing long-term solutions, the farm supports the Duchy of Cornwall’s goal to reach net zero by 2032."

Established in 1337, the Duchy of Cornwall is a well-managed private estate and its revenues are currently passed to The Prince of Wales.

The Prince of Wales was not accompanied by his wife Kate Middleton as he visited Lower Blakemere Farm.

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in March last year and completed her chemotherapy a few months later.







