 
Geo News

Kensington Palace PR lands William and Kate in trouble

Kensington Palace PR lands Prince William and Kate Middleton in trouble

By
Web Desk
|

January 28, 2025

Kensington Palace PR lands William and Kate in trouble

A statement issued on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales said Prince William and Kate Middleton on Monday marked Holocaust Memorial Day. 

Multiple pictures of the royal couple meeting the survivors were also shared on social media.

But the reaction to the caption that accompanied the photos suggests that it won't be long before it's edited by the Kensington Palace PR team. 

If it's not edited or deleted the comments on the post are most likely to be turned off. 

While it was not for the first time that Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram post mentioned  genocides that took place after Holocaust, the caption of their latest Instagram post did not go down well with a large number of followers.

The royal couple's social media team was unable to foresee backlash that omission of recent international conflicts from the caption might trigger given the current geopolitical developments.



Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex worker recalls horrific working experience with rapper
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex worker recalls horrific working experience with rapper
Nikki Garcia opens up about life after divorce from Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Garcia opens up about life after divorce from Artem Chigvintsev
William, Kate to ‘do things differently' for George, Charlotte, Louis after traumatic year video
William, Kate to ‘do things differently' for George, Charlotte, Louis after traumatic year
Billy Ray Cyrus focuses on music after losing faith: Source
Billy Ray Cyrus focuses on music after losing faith: Source
Anthony Mackie clears up problematic 'Captain America' remarks: ‘Let me be clear about this'
Anthony Mackie clears up problematic 'Captain America' remarks: ‘Let me be clear about this'
Martha Stewart sparks controversy with shocking display for advertisement
Martha Stewart sparks controversy with shocking display for advertisement
Prince William, Kate Middleton to honour George's wish amid huge decision
Prince William, Kate Middleton to honour George's wish amid huge decision
Chappell Roan speaks up after controversial Triple J Hottest 100 win
Chappell Roan speaks up after controversial Triple J Hottest 100 win