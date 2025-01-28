Kensington Palace PR lands William and Kate in trouble

A statement issued on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales said Prince William and Kate Middleton on Monday marked Holocaust Memorial Day.

Multiple pictures of the royal couple meeting the survivors were also shared on social media.

But the reaction to the caption that accompanied the photos suggests that it won't be long before it's edited by the Kensington Palace PR team.

If it's not edited or deleted the comments on the post are most likely to be turned off.

While it was not for the first time that Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram post mentioned genocides that took place after Holocaust, the caption of their latest Instagram post did not go down well with a large number of followers.

The royal couple's social media team was unable to foresee backlash that omission of recent international conflicts from the caption might trigger given the current geopolitical developments.







