Queen Camilla faces challenges at her secret hideaway

Queen Camilla's private property has caused its share of problems for her.

Camilla, wife of King Charles, is often seen at royal residences like Clarence House and Highgrove. However, her private home in Wiltshire, called Ray Mill House, has served as a quiet hideaway for Camilla.

She bought this property in 1994 after her split from her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. Camilla reportedly lived in the house until 2003 and continues to use it as her countryside base.

Now, DailyMail reported that the house has caused problems for Camilla as she is facing a dispute with a neighbor regarding planning permission for a nearby property.

Ever since the neighbour was granted permission to turn an outdoor building into a holiday rental, it has led public access to Camilla's private road.

Moreover, the house is also located in an area prone to flooding. Queen Camilla herself spoke about the issue in a chat with the Military Wives Choir. As quoted by Hello! Magazine, Camilla said, "Got a bit flooded the other day. Where my house is was underwater. You've never seen anything like it." (Sic.)

However, it is worth mentioning that Camilla reportedly values the home greatly even with these challenges.