Ariana Grande announces next big move after Oscar nomination

Ariana Grande has unveiled an exciting new venture just a week after receiving an Oscar nomination.

Grande earned an Oscar nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actress, for her role in Wicked.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the singer and actress announced an exciting collaboration.

She revealed with her fans that she has teamed up with a prestigious brand for a special capsule collection, set to launch on January 30, 2025.

Sharing her stunning photos, donning gorgeous jewelry pieces, Grande wrote, "honored to be a part of the @swarovski family and to collaborate on this capsule collection, out january 30th."

"early access is available now," the Thank U, Next crooner added.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section praising her for stunning look.

One user wrote, "A dazzling display of iconic perfection!" while another added, "Diamonds are a girls best friend!!"

"Wow this stunning," the third comment read.

It is worth mentioning that Grande reacted to her first ever Oscar nomination previously. She penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, writing, “picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition. i cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise.”

She added, “i’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. i’m so proud of you, tiny.”

“thank you again, from the bottom of my heart, for this acknowledgement @theacademy,” Grande wrote further and paid a heartfelt tribute to Wicked director Jon M. Chu and her co-star Cynthia Erivo.