Photo: Tom Holland, Zendaya taking break from work for marriage: Report

Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly going to tie the knot soon.

Despite their professional engagements, the couple is reportedly living together, as per the latest findings of Life & Style.

In addition to this, a source spilled the beans and shared that their wedding plans are also in work.

“There are a lot of moving parts with planning,” the source continued.

For those unversed, a previous report claimed, “Tom and Zendaya are planning a future and a family together and the foundation for all of that is going to be making three more Spider-Man movies in the coming five or six years, including their plan to finish Spider-Man 4 during the 2025 calendar year.”

They also addressed, “Because they have so much work coming up but at this point, they do have a break at that time and they’re going to go for it.”

Nonetheless, the source remarked, “they can’t wait to be married,” after which they signed off from the chat.