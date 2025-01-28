Tom Holland, Zendaya taking break from work for marriage: Report

January 28, 2025
Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly going to tie the knot soon.
Despite their professional engagements, the couple is reportedly living together, as per the latest findings of Life & Style.
In addition to this, a source spilled the beans and shared that their wedding plans are also in work.
“There are a lot of moving parts with planning,” the source continued.
For those unversed, a previous report claimed, “Tom and Zendaya are planning a future and a family together and the foundation for all of that is going to be making three more Spider-Man movies in the coming five or six years, including their plan to finish Spider-Man 4 during the 2025 calendar year.”
They also addressed, “Because they have so much work coming up but at this point, they do have a break at that time and they’re going to go for it.”
Nonetheless, the source remarked, “they can’t wait to be married,” after which they signed off from the chat.