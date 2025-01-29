 
'Daredevil' creator teases different Man Without Fear

Showrunner Dario Scardapane reflects on the current 'Daredevil' take

Web Desk
January 29, 2025

'Daredevil' creator teases different Man Without Fear

In Daredevil: Born Again, creator Dario Scardapane teases in the upcoming series Matt Murdock’s Man Without Fear will be seen in a different light.

Explaining what he means, the showrunner said the superhero’s latest version will set him apart from his previous portrayals in the MCU, particularly in She-Hulk.

“Marvel has a master plan, and what you’re doing causes ripple effects. I would pitch stuff very early, and I would hear that they had other plans,” he said in an interview with SFX, sharing that the creative team is balancing the character’s continuing in MCU canon and crafting a more grounded take similar to what was depicted in the Netflix’s original series.

“You can say that Daredevil is canon in the MCU; those other events happened, but some of them we are not leaning into,” he concluded by adding that “his one-night stand with She-Hulk may be one of those things."

In the meantime, Daredevil: Born Again will debut on Disney+ on March 4.

