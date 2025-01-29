 
Lady Gaga reflects on the pressure of the music industry

Lady Gaga says she is for years in music business and experiences how it evolves

January 29, 2025

Lady Gaga is one of the top names in the music industry but the landscape of it is quite changed now, she said.

In an interview with Elle, the Bloody Mary hitmaker, who released her first album, The Fame, in 2008, said, "I've been in this business for years. Being a woman and a product at the same time was really exhausting."

Regarding the new sensations in the music industry, including Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Charli xcx, she gushed about how "strong and vibrant and creative and artistic" they are.

"They're amazing," the Poker Face singer added. "I think they're being celebrated because they're wonderful."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lady reflected on the negative reception of Joker: Folie à Deux.

"People just sometimes don't like some things. It's that simple. I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it."

"And you keep going even if something didn't connect in the way that you intended," she concluded.

