Zendaya, Tom Holland ‘serious' romance was given, says pal

Zendaya and Tom Holland dropped a hint in their engagement in January 2025

January 29, 2025

Zendaya kept her relationship with Tom Holland ‘under wraps’ for the longest time, says her pal.

According to actresses’ former K.C. Undercover costar Tammy Townsend, the couple sneaked around to meet each other.

“I knew it was serious,” Townsend, 54, tells PEOPLE on the show’s 10 anniversary.

“Tom would just come through and see what we were doing,” he added.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the Spider-man duo has been planning their wedding for a while now.

They’ve had many conversations about their future over the years,” a tipster tattled.

They went on to add, “But there was never any pressure. Zendaya is thrilled and giddy with excitement.”

