Jennifer Lopez expresses gratitude to fans for keeping her inspired

Jennifer Lopez penned a note filled with words of gratitude for her fans in a new post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 55-year-old singer-actress expressed her thanks to her loyal fans for loving her and supporting her after Lopez's new musical film, Kiss of a Spider Woman, debuted at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 26.

Lopez posted a screenshot of feedback from The Daily Beast along with her picture from the world premiere of her new movie musical.

"One of the many reviews from last night, and my heart is so full," Lopez penned down in the caption.

She went on to gush over the movie saying, "This project has been such a labor of love, and seeing your excitement means the world to me. I am so grateful!!!"

"When I think of the message and the music, I truly cannot wait for you to experience this movie when it finally comes out. Your support keeps me inspired every step of the way," she added.

Moreover, At the premiere, Kiss of the Spider Woman also received a standing ovation from the audience.

Lopez noted she was waiting to grab an opportunity for a very long time, "I've been waiting for this moment my whole life," said Lopez.

"When you talk about the importance of musicals, the reason that I even wanted to be in this business was because my mom would sit me in front of the TV... we'd come on once a year, West Side Story on Thanksgiving. I remember I was just mesmerized. And I was like, 'That's what I want to do.'"