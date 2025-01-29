Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky reveal how they keep their love grounded

Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky opened about their relationship being in constant spotlight and how they keep it grounded.

In the latest cover story of ELLE for its february edition, Gaga and the tech investor chatted about focusing on normalcy in their life together.

During the interview, Polansky shared what it's like being in a relationship that is always in the public eye and how they try to have peaceful moments out of the spotlight.

“Accepting that you won’t have the privacy others might have was the hardest part," Polansky told the outlet.

"But Stefani’s comfort with it and patience with me has been amazing," he said calling Gaga with her real name that is Stefani Germanotta.

Polansky went on to say, "Our relationship is probably a lot like everyone else’s. We just have to figure out how to do some of it in public. That makes it even more important for us to have strong friendships and close family relationships. We find normalcy where we can."

"We also really like making simple dishes with Michael’s mom, who lives nearby," the singer chimed in sharing their comforting activities.

It is pertinent to mention that Gaga kept her engagement with Polansky under wraps for months and made their first red-carpet walk at the 2024 Venice Film Festival in September.

The couple went instagram official with their dating back in 2020 after the Super Bowl.