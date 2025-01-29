 
Geo News

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky reveal how they keep their love grounded

The tech investor revealed that accepting their relationship being in the public eye was a hard pill to swallow

By
Web Desk
|

January 29, 2025

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky reveal how they keep their love grounded
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky reveal how they keep their love grounded

Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky opened about their relationship being in constant spotlight and how they keep it grounded.

In the latest cover story of ELLE for its february edition, Gaga and the tech investor chatted about focusing on normalcy in their life together.

During the interview, Polansky shared what it's like being in a relationship that is always in the public eye and how they try to have peaceful moments out of the spotlight.

“Accepting that you won’t have the privacy others might have was the hardest part," Polansky told the outlet.

"But Stefani’s comfort with it and patience with me has been amazing," he said calling Gaga with her real name that is Stefani Germanotta.

Polansky went on to say, "Our relationship is probably a lot like everyone else’s. We just have to figure out how to do some of it in public. That makes it even more important for us to have strong friendships and close family relationships. We find normalcy where we can."

"We also really like making simple dishes with Michael’s mom, who lives nearby," the singer chimed in sharing their comforting activities.

It is pertinent to mention that Gaga kept her engagement with Polansky under wraps for months and made their first red-carpet walk at the 2024 Venice Film Festival in September.

The couple went instagram official with their dating back in 2020 after the Super Bowl.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex worker recalls horrific working experience with rapper
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex worker recalls horrific working experience with rapper
Nikki Garcia opens up about life after divorce from Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Garcia opens up about life after divorce from Artem Chigvintsev
William, Kate to ‘do things differently' for George, Charlotte, Louis after traumatic year video
William, Kate to ‘do things differently' for George, Charlotte, Louis after traumatic year
Billy Ray Cyrus focuses on music after losing faith: Source
Billy Ray Cyrus focuses on music after losing faith: Source
Anthony Mackie clears up problematic 'Captain America' remarks: ‘Let me be clear about this'
Anthony Mackie clears up problematic 'Captain America' remarks: ‘Let me be clear about this'
Martha Stewart sparks controversy with shocking display for advertisement
Martha Stewart sparks controversy with shocking display for advertisement
Prince William, Kate Middleton to honour George's wish amid huge decision
Prince William, Kate Middleton to honour George's wish amid huge decision
Chappell Roan speaks up after controversial Triple J Hottest 100 win
Chappell Roan speaks up after controversial Triple J Hottest 100 win