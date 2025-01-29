 
Chappell Roan speaks up after controversial Triple J Hottest 100 win

January 29, 2025

Chappell Roan recently broke her silence after being subjected to online hate for winning Triple J's Hottest 100' title.

The 26-year-old singer, who topped ABC's national youth network for her song Good Luck, Babe on Saturday, January 25, took to Instagram Story and penned a personal thank you.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, Triple J,” Chappell expressed her gratitude to the platform for choosing her as a winner.

The Pink Pony Club hitmaker, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, also included a clip pitching the fact that Good Luck, Babe had grabbed the largest number of votes in the history of the Hottest 100.

Her Story comes after the singer's major win faced backlash on X (formerly known as Twitter) by many Triple J listeners as one user wrote, “Never heard the song. Never heard of the artist. It's officially dead #hottest100.”

“Remember when Triple J was the alternative to mainstream radio with an alternative music mix? What is this s**t they're coughing up these days? Horrid," another posted.

Chappell Roan's record-breaking song was also accompanied by Australian guitar-pop duo Royel Otis with their cover of Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Murder On The Dancefloor.

In the third position was US pop star Billie Eilish with her hit, Birds of a Feather.

