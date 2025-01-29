 
Billy Ray Cyrus focuses on music after losing faith: Source

Billy Ray Cyrus is reportedly not his best state of mind

January 29, 2025

Billy Ray Cyrus is reportedly focusing on his career right now.

According to the newest report of PEOPLE Magazine, the musician lost “faith” after parting ways with wife Firerose.

However, the father of Miley Cyrus is focused on his new album, which he plans to release this summer.

Sharing more details about this matter, a source told the outlet, “He does best though when he’s able to focus on his music. Music is his life.”

The source also addressed, “He’s very focused on the new album right now. It’s a great project for him to stay busy.”

For those unversed, Billy Ray Cyrus parted ways with singer-songwriter Firerose in May 2024 after nearly one year of marriage.

This report comes after claims that the father of Miley Cyrus believes that he is not in the best shape to perform as he put himself in a difficult position while performing at The Liberty Ball during President Donald Trump's inaugural celebrations. 

