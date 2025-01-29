 
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex worker recalls horrific working experience with rapper

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025

January 29, 2025

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex worker recalls horrific working experience with rapper

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former personal assistant, Phillip Pines, recently dished out horrifying details about working with the rapper, who has been imprisoned since September in a Brooklyn jail.

Pines, who appeared in The Fall of Diddy, a documentary which is screening on Max and discovery+, recalled many “sickening” moments that the hip hop mogul ordered him, including making love with a girl as a proof of his “loyalty”.

Pines, while recalling the incident became teary eyed, as he went on to say that the 55-year-old rapper asked him to do so during one of his notorious s** parties.

Pines, who worked for Combs between 2019 and 2021, admitted that initially, he hesitatingly “performed for a bit” and then ran out the room when the now-imprisoned rapper wasn't looking anymore.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former personal assistant sued the rapper last month for sexual battery, sexual harassment and other claims.

The lawsuit stated that Pines was treated by the imprisoned rapper “like an animal playing fetch in order to prove his loyalty”.

Combs, on other hand, denies all the claims made by Pines.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is is awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025. 

