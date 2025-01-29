William, Kate to ‘do things differently' for George, Charlotte, Louis after traumatic year

Prince William and Kate Middleton may break away from Royal traditions for the sake of their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

According to a new report, the Prince and Princess of Wales may choose day school for their children instead of boarding school in order to “lessen” the trauma they suffered last year due to Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond revealed that the Waleses are navigating which school would be best for George.

As per reports, William wants George to attend Eton College like him, however, Kate is of the view that the future King of England should go to Marlborough College, following in her footsteps.

However, the bigger question is if George wants to go to a day school or a boarding school after going through a challenging year.

"I think it’s quite likely that, after the year they have had - and how unsettling it must have been for George and the other children, no matter how hard their parents tried to lessen the trauma of cancer - that they would all feel happier and more secure if they could remain as a tight family unit,” the expert said.

She added, "Personally, I think it would be brilliant if they completely broke with tradition and, indeed, their own school background and sent all three the children to a day school for the rest of their education.

“That really would signal that this royal couple intend to do things differently."