Alan Cumming dishes on an unexpected turn of his life: 'I didn't think'

Alan Cumming has shared insights into an unimaginable turn of his life.

During an interview with The View, he candidly also talked about his birthday celebration.

"In this day and age, you can't hide it,” the Son Of The Mask actor began by saying. “You can just Wikipedia it.”

The Hollywood actor, who recently turned 60 on January 27, 2025, he continued, “But I actually really like it. When I was younger, I didn't think this was 60. Do you know what I mean?”

"I guess we all live longer, and life is different and I feel like you can make your own life in a way now, you can actually choose."

Recalling his birthday celebration at a club, Cumming told the outlet, "For my birthday, I came back from London, and I wanted to dance all weekend."

"So I did. I'd said on another show that I was going to this club, it was called Mother Disco.”

Before concluding, the Emmy award winner shared fans' reaction by saying, “And so all these people were saying 'Happy birthday, hey daddy!' I was getting so much daddy action and I was taking it!"

For those unversed, Alan Cumming has been married to Grant Shaffer for nearly two decades.