Meryl Streep's nephew details her bare escape from the LA wildfires

Abe Streep, the nephew of Meryl Streep, has recently written about horrifying experiences of those affected by the LA wildfires.

In an article posted on New York Magazine that described the devastation in LA, Abe Streep wrote that his aunt The Devil Wears Prada actress had to cut a car size hole in the fence to escape her house when evacuation orders were dispatched on January 8.

"Evacuation mandates were sent across the city. My aunt Meryl Streep received an order to evacuate on January 8, but when she tried to leave, she discovered that a large tree had fallen over in her driveway, blocking her only exit," detailed Abe.

"Determined to make it out, she borrowed wire cutters from a neighbor, cut a car-size hole in the fence she shared with the neighbors on the other side, and drove through their yard to escape."

The writer also explained the experiences of costar of The Only Murder in the Building Martin Short and actor Haley Joel Osment in his article, who had to devastatingly evacuate their house during the Palisades fire as well.

Abe Streep is a journalist and author of award-winning Brothers on Three: A True Story of Family, Resistance, and Hope on a Reservation in Montana.