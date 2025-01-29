Drake flaunts dance moves post big win at Melbourne's Crown Casino

Drake has landed in Australia for his highly anticipated Anita Max Win tour, kicking off in Perth on February 4 before heading to Melbourne for four consecutive shows at Rod Laver Arena from February 9 to 13.

Upon arriving in Melbourne on Wednesday, the God’s Plan hitmaker wasted no time embracing the city’s nightlife, making a direct stop at Crown Casino with his entourage.

According to Daily Mail, his visit proved to be lucrative, as his DJ and tour companion, Gordo, shared a clip on Instagram hinting that Drake won over $700,000.

Moreover, the video, taken inside an elevator, showed a visibly thrilled Drake dancing while holding a thick stack of casino tokens.

Additionally, Drake himself shared and later deleted a photo of $25,000 casino tokens covering his lap, captioning it as, “Melbourne giving me the welcome back pack. Finally... a casino showing love in Australia.”

As per the publication, the rapper, known for his extravagant lifestyle, is currently staying at The Crown’s Presidential Villa, a lavish $25,000-per-night penthouse spanning 1,000 square meters, featuring private butlers, a limo service, and a personal gym.

Furthermore, Drake’s Australian tour marks his first performances in the country since 2017’s Boy Meets World tour.

However, fans have expressed concerns about his Melbourne concert clashing with the Super Bowl, scheduled for February 10 at 10:30 AM AEDT.

Meanwhile, Drake’s longtime rap rival Kendrick Lamar is set to perform his controversial diss track Not Like Us during the Super Bowl halftime show, further fueling their ongoing feud, as per the outlet.