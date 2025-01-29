Justin Timberlake opens up about a shocking rejection from Beyonce

Justin Timberlake has shared insights into filming an SNL sketch with Beyoncé.

While chatting with Billboard, the Friend With The Benefits actor candidly talked about how the songstress bluntly refused to work with him after the duo collaborated on the song Until the End of Time in 2006.

Recalling when a writer Andy Samberg shared an idea of a sketch for SNL in 2008, he began, "(Andy) said Bobby Moynihan has this great idea for a sketch about you, me, and him being Beyoncé's background dancers that never made the cut.”

"I was like 'full leotard'? And he's like, 'yeah.' I was like.” Timberlake added, “'This is too funny. We have to do this.'"

Moreover, the S***Back singer revealed that Beyoncé rejected the idea, he continued, "She was very polite about it, but she was very hesitant.”

“And when I say hesitant, I mean like, she was not having it. I'm like: Does she know how funny this is gonna be? How beloved this whole moment will be?”

However, the 43-year-old singer had not given up and dished on his effort to convince Beyoncé, of which he said, “I put the leotard and the heels and the hose on and everything, and put a robe on."

"I walked and knocked on her door, I threw the robe down and put my hands on my hips.”

Before concluding, the Grammy award winner shared that she accepted the offer for SNL by saying, “And she was like, 'No you didn't!'