King Charles to take huge step for Prince Harry soon as US deportation looms

King Charles will likely travel to the U.S. to meet with Donald Trump in order to strengthen ties with him amid rumours he will deport his younger son, Prince Harry, from the U.S. amid his visa row.

According to a royal expert, the monarch flying to America to see the newly-elected president would be “hugely flattering” for Trump.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond noted that Trump is clearly pleased when he receives attention from royalty.

While this would be a valuable opportunity for the U.K. government, it could help Charles encourage Trump not to deport his “darling boy” from the country.

"Soft power is one of the great strengths of the monarchy,” Bond told the publication. "It’s what they are particularly good at: treading a delicate diplomatic tightrope without the complication of being involved in the political arena.”

"Donald Trump is a man who appears to be hugely flattered by attention from royalty. So the Government would be crazy to ignore the asset they have,” she added.

This comes after Trump has made his feelings clear about Harry and Meghan’s stay in the US amid the Duke’s visa row.

Harry has been facing allegations he may have lied about his drug use when he applied for his US visa after he admitted taking drugs in his bombshell memoir, Spare in 2023.

"William has already gone down well with the President, but Trump would probably now hope for a visit by the King,” Bond said of Prince William and Trump’s 40-minute meeting at the British ambassador's residence.

"The decision will be up to the Foreign Office – and the King’s doctors – but the anniversary next year would be an obvious opportunity to deploy the Royal Family in cementing relations with the USA."