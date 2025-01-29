Kate Middleton wishes 'best' for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: 'Really no ill-will'

Kate Middleton ‘really has no ill-will towards’ her sister-in-law Meghan Markle despite the Princess of Wales was blamed for making her cry.

This has been claimed by royal insiders while speaking to the Closer after latest claims in the US magazine about Meghan Markle.

The royal source said, “Kate had tried her very best with Meghan and was blamed for making her cry. Now it seems a lot of people are coming out of the woodwork, and Kate can’t say that she is surprised by it all – none of the royal family can.”

“When it comes to Meghan, Kate really has no ill-will towards her. She wishes the best for them both, and hopes that they can find a smoother way of living life outside of the royal family, which is, after all, what they have chosen to do,” the royal source continued.

The insider went on saying the future queen does not want to hold on to any negativity towards Meghan.

“Even though their new life in America doesn’t appear to be going the way they want it to, Kate would never take pleasure out of revelling in that. She doesn’t wish harm on anyone.”