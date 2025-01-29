Lady Gaga makes wild confession about using alcohol as ‘escape route'

Lady Gaga recently made a wild confession about consuming alcohol as her only escape route.

The 38-year-old singer got candid about it during the March 2025 issue of ELLE UK where she admitted about content being boring now, however, things were different before.

According to the Bad Romance hitmaker, she would turn to drink and smoke a lot whenever she needed an “escape route”.

The singer-actress recalled, “I used to call it the trap door. I used to be like, ‘I need an escape route.’ And I stopped doing that.”

Gaga also confessed that she actually started feeling it. “Being present. As an artist, it’s hard to go through that and not want to share that with my fans,” the House of Gucci actress maintained.

Moreover, the Poker Face crooner expressed that she is the happiest she has ever been but admits things could have turned out for the worst if she had carried on living that way.

“Sometimes, I worry people will say I’m boring these days, but honestly, thank God I’m boring,” the A Star is Born said, adding, “Because I was living on the edge. I don’t know what was going to happen to me living that way.”

Before concluding, Lady Gaga said, “I’m so grateful. Because I found a sense of happiness and joy that is true to me.”